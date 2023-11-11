Update: Fire Near Black Oak Casino In Tuolumne

Vegetation Fire near Black Oak Casino in the Tuolumne area View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: The forward rate of spread has been stopped on the Teda Fire, burning near the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne. CAL Fire estimates the size at two acres. The flames broke out in the grass on Tuolumne Road North, behind the Teda Building near the RV park and Westside Road. CAL Fire added that all aircraft from Columbia have been called off the blaze. Ground crews will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Original post at 1:26 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire near the Black Oak Casino Resort.

The flames are burning in the grass on Tuolumne Road North, behind the Teda Building near the RV park and Westside Road. CAL Fire reports the blaze is two acres in size and additional resources have been called to the scene. There is no additional information being relayed at this time regarding the fire’s activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

