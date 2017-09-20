Update: Mariposa County Fire Forward Rate Stopped

Update at 5:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on a vegetation fire in the Greeley Hill area along Dexter Road near Pine Lake Drive east of Highway 49 and Coulterville in Mariposa County. The fire is 25 percent contained and remains 10 acres in size. An advisory evacuation is still in place for homes along Dexter Road and Converse Road. Crews will work into the night to fully contain the blaze and mop up, according to CAL Fire.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: A vegetation fire in the Greeley Hill area along Dexter Road near Pine Lake Drive east of Highway 49 and Coulterville in Mariposa County remains ten acres in size. However, CAL Fire reports that firefighters are making progress on the fire but there is no containment as of yet. An advisory evacuation has been issued for homes along Dexter Road and Converse Road, which the latter is east of the flames.

Update at 4 p.m.: CAL Fire report the blaze burning in the Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County has grown to ten acres and an advisory evacuation has been issued for homes in the immediate area, which is along Dexter Road near Pine Lake Drive east of Highway 49 and Coulterville.

Original post at 3:40 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — Ground and Columbia aircraft are heading to assist in battling a vegetation fire in the Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports it is five acres in size. The flames broke out along Dexter Road near Pine Lake Drive east of Highway 49 between Groveland and Coulterville. There is no word on the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.