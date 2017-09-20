Update: Major Accident On Highway 49

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 11:08am: The CHP reports that Highway 49, near Springfield Road, will be closed for the next “several hours” due to cleanup required from a major accident. You will want to take an alternate route.

Original story posted at 10:25am: Sonora, CA — Emergency officials are responding to a vehicle accident on Highway 49 near Springfield Road in Tuolumne County.

A vehicle involved caught on fire, but was quickly extinguished. Highway 49 is currently closed, and it is impacting traffic between Sonora and Angels Camp. You will want to avoid the area. An air ambulance has been requested.

