Quantcast
help information
Clear
77.9 ° F
Full Weather

Full Slate Of High School Football

Summerville beats Ripon Christian Knights
Summerville beats Ripon Christian Knights Photo Icon Enlarge
09/15/2017 8:42 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Get ready for another night of high school football. The undefeated (3-0) Summerville Bears travel to Hughson this evening. Hear the game live at 7pm on 93.5 KKBN. Summerville will be on a bye next week.

The 1-2 Sonora High Wildcats are at home against Hilmar.  Hear the game live at 7pm on Star 92.7. The Sonora and Summerville games will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com.

The Bret Harte Bull Frogs (2-0) are hoping for the third win of the year against Highlands at home. Calaveras High (3-0) hopes to stay undefeated, at home against Union Mine.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.