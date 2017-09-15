Full Slate Of High School Football

Sonora, CA — Get ready for another night of high school football. The undefeated (3-0) Summerville Bears travel to Hughson this evening. Hear the game live at 7pm on 93.5 KKBN. Summerville will be on a bye next week.
The 1-2 Sonora High Wildcats are at home against Hilmar. Hear the game live at 7pm on Star 92.7. The Sonora and Summerville games will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com.
The Bret Harte Bull Frogs (2-0) are hoping for the third win of the year against Highlands at home. Calaveras High (3-0) hopes to stay undefeated, at home against Union Mine.