Drug Bust In Mariposa County Nets Two Arrests

By Nic Peterson

Mariposa, CA– In a weekend operation targeting narcotics sales, detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at Creekside apartments on Saturday, October 14th. The operation led to the arrests of Debora Youngblood and Tommy McKee, both facing multiple charges related to drug possession and distribution.

During the operation, Youngblood was found in possession of nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, along with a scale and multiple baggies. In McKee’s apartment, authorities discovered a cache of evidence, including multiple meth pipes, baggies, and an estimated 125 grams of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese expressed his satisfaction with the operation’s outcome, stating, “A little more than 150 grams of meth taken off our streets and out of our town with just one bust. I am proud of the work done by detectives on this case. Not only are we cleaning up our town but we are putting those responsible for supplying these dangerous drugs to our community behind bars, well done!”

