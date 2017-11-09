Intersection Widening Work During Daytime Hours

Mono Way and Greenley Road Widening Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Work is planned during the daytime hours this week on the Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection widening project.

Construction this week will consist of subgrade grading/excavation work and removing old concrete and other materials. Utility work will include placing and modifying underground wiring. There may be temporary lane restrictions this week at the intersection, Monday through Friday, from 7am-5pm. Periodic traffic delays are expected for westbound traffic, between Fir Drive and Greenley Road. George Reed Construction is overseeing the $3-million project which will continue through October.

