Update:Forward Progress Stopped On Wildland Fire In Mariposa County

Update at 9pm: CAL Fire dispatch reports the flame’s forward progress has been stopped. The Fire remains at 3 acres in size. Crews will continue to work on full containment while also moping up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Update at 8:30pm: CAL Fire reports the fire has grown to three acres and there is no containment.
Update at 8pm: Columbia aircraft have returned to base.
Original post at 7:45pm: Mariposa County, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a vegetation fire burning in Mariposa County.
CAL Fire reports the fire is a quarter acre in size and crews are getting a handle on the blaze along Indian Peak Road near Rd 800. The flames are burning in a remote area between Oakhurst and Mariposa. CAL Fire dipatch says that no structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as come into the newsroom.