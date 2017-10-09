Update:Forward Progress Stopped On Wildland Fire In Mariposa County

Update at 9pm: CAL Fire dispatch reports the flame’s forward progress has been stopped. The Fire remains at 3 acres in size. Crews will continue to work on full containment while also moping up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 8:30pm: CAL Fire reports the fire has grown to three acres and there is no containment.

Update at 8pm: Columbia aircraft have returned to base.

Original post at 7:45pm: Mariposa County, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a vegetation fire burning in Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports the fire is a quarter acre in size and crews are getting a handle on the blaze along Indian Peak Road near Rd 800. The flames are burning in a remote area between Oakhurst and Mariposa. CAL Fire dipatch says that no structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.