TUD Says Ditch Outage Is Planned Mid-Month

Tuolumne Main Canal - Water Ditch-Archive Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is giving an early heads-up that the annual maintenance of the water ditch system will run October 15-22.

TUD is asking all customers to limit water use during those days. PG&E will be making repairs and improvements to the infrastructure.

Without water flowing in the ditches, the only water available is what remains in storage tanks and from limited-capacity groundwater wells. Conservation during this period is necessary to ensure adequate water supply for drinking, sanitary usage, and fire protection.

Starting October 15, TUD requests that customers limit outside watering, not wash vehicles, and turn off automatic drip sprinklers.