Week Three High School Football Schedule

Sonora, CA — It is Friday, so there is a full slate of high school football games.

The Sonora High Wildcats hope to get the first win of the season as the team travels to Ripon this evening. Hear the game live at 7pm on Star 92.7. Meanwhile, Summerville High School is hoping to stay undefeated as the team travels to Ripon Christian. Hear it live at 7pm on 93.5 KKBN. Both games will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com. Bret Harte High School is looking for its first win of the season on the road against Golden Sierra and Calaveras High hopes to stay undefeated as the team travels to Modesto Christian.

Written by BJ Hansen.