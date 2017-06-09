Air Quality Alert Continues For Tuolumne County

Calaveras Tuolumne Smoke Enlarge

The San Joaquin Valley and Mariposa Air Pollution Control Districts will continue the Air Quality Alert issued on September 5th, due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires.

This Air Quality Alert for Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties, is now in effect until Friday afternoon, September 8, 2017.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Exposure is expected to by at its heaviest in the morning hours.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Sheltering in place should be considered only if a room free of particle pollution is available.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office.

Written by Mark Truppner.