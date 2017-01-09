Heat Impacts High School Football Games

Sonora High Wildcats Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The hot temps are hitting the gridiron in the second week of the high school football season. The Sonora Wildcats head to Lodi tonight in an attempted to put out the Flames, but the scorching weather has forced the cancelation of the Junior Varsity game and pushed the Varisty game back to 8:30 p.m. to try to beat the heat. You can hear the game live at that time on Star 92.7.

The sizzling temps are not impacting the Calaveras High games to be played on Escalon’s home turf this evening. Both match ups will begin on time with the Junior Varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity at 7:30 p.m.

The Summerville High Bears football team was in action Thursday night, defeating Mariposa 28-12. The Bret Harte Bullfrogs have a byeweek.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 hear the play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Bogio Ditler. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki as your hosts for all the action. For the Live Streaming Broadcast, and information about the season view the High School Sports Page here.