Bigelow Will Detail Concerns About New Budget

Sonora, CA — District Five Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow has many complaints about the new state budget, notably as it relates to tree mortality funding and education initiatives.
Bigelow will share his thoughts on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He will also speak about the regional economy, recently approved gas tax increase, cap-and-trade legislation, affordable housing efforts and the fire season.
Bigelow’s District Five includes all of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, and much of the surrounding Sierra Nevada region.