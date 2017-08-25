Update: Fire Ignites In Valley Springs

Update 11:08am: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the forward rate of spread of the fire on Gillam Road near Double Springs Road has been stopped at 7-10 acres. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Original story posted at 10:45am: Valley Springs, CA — There is a vegetation fire burning in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

It is near the intersection of Gillam Road and Double Springs Road. The fire is estimated to be 7-10 acres. There are no immediate reports of any homes being at risk. Air and ground resources are on scene.

