Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Assists In Fresno Child Porn Arrest

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office helped put a Fresno area man in jail for child pornography yesterday.

On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies assisted the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in executing a search warrant in Fresno County. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got a tip regarding the case. They turned it over to the task force and the sheriff’s office, triggering an investigation that led to Anthony Saavedra of Friant near Millerton Lake north of Fresno.

Saavedra is accused of possessing and distributing hundreds of files of child pornography, according to sheriff’s officials. He was arrested and wheeled out of his home in a wheelchair, as seen in the image box photo. He was later booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force members. A huge thanks to the ICAC team from Fresno Sheriff’s Office and Fresno PD who assisted. This should be a warning to anyone who wants to commit crimes in Mariposa County. We will find you and take you to jail. As long as I am your Sheriff, any criminal(s) who victimize our children, I will ensure my team hunts you down!” stated Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

The sheriff’s office added that no additional details are being released due to the sensitivity and ongoing investigation.