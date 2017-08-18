Update: Highway 108 Rollover Accident Near Jamestown

Update at 5:38pm: The CHP reports that Highway 108 has reopened near 5th Avenue in Jamestown.

Original story posted at 5:11pm: Jamestown, CA — A crash is backing up traffic on Highway 108 near 5th Avenue in Jamestown. Thankfully no injuries have been reported, according to the CHP, but traffic has been at a standstill. Be prepared for a notable delay.

The tow truck is having trouble reaching the crash scene as it is stuck in traffic.

A special thanks to community news partners Frank Vera and Paul Shinn for emailing photos. Pictures can be sent to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Written by BJ Hansen.