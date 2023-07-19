Update: Fire In Phoenix Lake Area

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Update at 2: 20 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that fire crews have stopped the spread of the Brook Fire burning near Phoenix Lake Road in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County at a 50′ by 50′ spot. The flames broke out in some grass in the area of Meadow Brook Drive and Phoenix Lake Road, southwest of the Phoenix Reservoir. No injuries were reported. A small crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:50 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire off Phoenix Lake Road in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire has dubbed it the “Brook Fire.” The flames broke out in the area of Meadow Brook Drive and Phoenix Lake Road, southwest of the Phoenix Reservoir. There is no information regarding the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.