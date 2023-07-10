Excessive Heat Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

Lake Tulloch View View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from late Friday morning until early Monday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch has also been issued for Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, and the central San Joaquin Valley, from Saturday morning until Monday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with daytime high temperatures ranging from 98 to 115 degrees. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the low 80s. The warmest overnight lows will be in the foothills.

The hottest and most dangerous temperatures are expected over the weekend with widespread major heat risk. Such extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Conversely, area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.