Update: Forward Spread Stopped In Calaveras County Fire

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 3:10 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the vegetation fire burning along Highway 26 in the Jenny Lind area is five to eight acres.

The flames broke out near North Wimer Road around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the flame’s forward rate of spread has been stopped. All incoming resources have been called off the scene. Currently, there remains six engines, a dozer and a Columbia helicopter on scene.

Original post at 2:35 p.m.: Jenny Lind, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports it is in the Jenny Lind area along Highway 26 and North Wimer Road. There is no word on the fire’s size, the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

