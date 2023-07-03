Groveland Cooling Center Opens For Second Day

Groveland Community Services District View Photo

Groveland, CA — A cooling center remains open in Groveland for the roughly 2,700 PG&E customers who have been without electricity since Saturday.

The center opened on Sunday and will remain open today in the Groveland Community Services District board room. It is located at 18966 Ferretti Road. PG&E says the outage is somehow “weather-related,” and the company has still not given an estimated restoration time.

GCSD General Manager Pete Kampa relays that the cooling center will be open again today from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. He added that the room has a capacity for about 30 people with tables, chairs, restrooms, water, and air conditioning.

There are no accommodations for pets in the board room. No additional information is immediately available.