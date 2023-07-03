Clear
84.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Groveland Cooling Center Opens For Second Day

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Groveland Community Services District

Groveland Community Services District

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — A cooling center remains open in Groveland for the roughly 2,700 PG&E customers who have been without electricity since Saturday.

The center opened on Sunday and will remain open today in the Groveland Community Services District board room. It is located at 18966 Ferretti Road. PG&E says the outage is somehow “weather-related,” and the company has still not given an estimated restoration time.

GCSD General Manager Pete Kampa relays that the cooling center will be open again today from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. He added that the room has a capacity for about 30 people with tables, chairs, restrooms, water, and air conditioning.

There are no accommodations for pets in the board room. No additional information is immediately available.

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 