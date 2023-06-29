Fire In Calaveras County

Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a grass fire near Milton Road and Highway 4 east of Copperopolis.

CAL Fire spokersperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters are at the scene of a 15 acre vegetation fire. No structures are currently threatened, and there is no information on the flames’ rate of spread at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

