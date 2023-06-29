Excessive Heat Warning This Holiday Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode, the Mariposa County foothills, and both the Central and Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Friday until 11 PM Sunday.

Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 94 to 110 degrees expected. Overnight lows are only expected to reach the mid to upper 70s.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The hottest temperatures are expected on Saturday.

A Heat Advisory has also been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and the Yosemite Valley floor in Yosemite National Park, from 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM Sunday.

The high temperatures are expected to range from 92 to 102 degrees.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.