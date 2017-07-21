Firefighters Close To Containment In Maria Fire

Maria Fire, as seen earlier from CAL Fire aircraft Enlarge

Mokelumne Hill, CA — CAL Fire reports crews are nearing the finish line in their efforts to extinguishing the Maria Fire burning in Calaveras County since Monday.

Firefighters have reached 95 percent containment while the acreage remains at 117. Crews remain on scene in the area of Jesus Maria Road and Music Gulch Road near Mokelumne Hill. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire is situated within the Butte Fire footprint and there is plenty of mop up going on in that area.

