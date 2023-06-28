The first major heatwave of the year, will take place during the Holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch has also been issued for the Mariposa County foothills and the Central San Joaquin Valley, from Friday morning until Monday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with possible high temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

Such extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The hottest temperatures are expected Saturday.

Conversely, area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.