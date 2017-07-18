Update: Vegetation Fire Near Groveland Contained

Update 6:25 p.m.: The fire has been contained at a quarter acre. CAL Fire reports no structures were threatened. (View more fire details below.)
Original post at 6 :10 p.m.: Groveland, CA — Ground and Columbia aircraft are responding to a blaze along Highway 120 in the Groveland area.
CAL Fire reports the fire is a quarter acre and moving at a slow rate of spread. The flames broke out right before 6 p.m. on the highway near Big Creek Shaft Road. There is no word on whether any structure are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.
Big Creek Shaft Road, Groveland, CA
loading map - please wait...
Big Creek Shaft Road, Groveland, CA, United States (Directions)
Big Creek Shaft Road, Groveland, CA37.828828, -120.150460Big Creek Shaft Road, Groveland, CA, United States (Directions)