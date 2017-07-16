Update: Vegetation Fire At Lake McClure Contained

CAL Fire Plane Responds to Mariposa County Enlarge

Update at 3:10 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the three to five acre fire burning in the Lake McClure area has been contained. All Columbia aircraft that was assisting in battling the blaze has been called off the fire. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the flames is under investigation. (Further details of the fire can be viewed below.)

Update at 2:40 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on the three to five acre fire burning along Boat Club Drive in the Lake McClure area of Mariposa County. Two aircraft have been called back to the Columbia base.

Original post at 2:15 p.m.: Lake McClure, CA — Columbia air resources are assisting in battling a blaze in the Lake McClure area of Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports the fire is three to five acres. It is burning along Boat Club Drive near the McClure Point Recreational Area Lake McClure east of Merced Falls Road. There is no word on the flame’s rate of spread or if any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.