Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County Contained

CAL Fire Helicopter
Enlarge
07/15/2017 7:29 pm PST
Tracey Petersen , MML News Reporter

Update at 7:30 p.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports the fire that was burning on J-59/La Grange Road west of Lake Don Pedro has been contained at three acres. All aircraft has returned to base and all incoming resources have been called off the fire.  One engine will remain on scene mopping up for the next couple of hours, according to CAL Fire dispatch.  The cause of the fire is under investigation. (More details on the blaze can be viewed below.)

Original post at 6:55 p.m.: La Grange, CA — Ground and Columbia air resources are heading to a vegetation fire along J-59/La Grange Road in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports the fire is one to two acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. The flames broke out in the six o’clock hour near Avenida Lugo Road, which is west of Lake Don Pedro close to the Tuolumne and Mariposa County line. No structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news room.

J-59 near Avenida Lugo Road

J-59 near Avenida Lugo Road 37.700019, -120.467234 4600 Avenida Lugo Road, La Grange, CA, United States (Directions)
