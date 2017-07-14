Update: Roadside Fire Near Highway 49
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director
Update at 7:40am: The roadside fire is extinguished.
Original story posted at 7:10am: Firefighters are on scene of what is described as being a very small spot vegetation fire in the area of Highway 49 near Sims Road in Tuolumne County.
Some brush ignited on fire along the roadside, and crews are making quick work extinguishing the blaze. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire. Be prepared for activity in the area.
