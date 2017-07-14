Update: Roadside Fire Near Highway 49

Highway 49 Near Sims Road Enlarge

Update at 7:40am: The roadside fire is extinguished.

Original story posted at 7:10am: Firefighters are on scene of what is described as being a very small spot vegetation fire in the area of Highway 49 near Sims Road in Tuolumne County.

Some brush ignited on fire along the roadside, and crews are making quick work extinguishing the blaze. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.