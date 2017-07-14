Quantcast
Update: Roadside Fire Near Highway 49

Highway 49 Near Sims Road
07/14/2017 7:14 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 7:40am: The roadside fire is extinguished.

Original story posted at 7:10am: Firefighters are on scene of what is described as being a very small spot vegetation fire in the area of Highway 49 near Sims Road in Tuolumne County.

Some brush ignited on fire along the roadside, and crews are making quick work extinguishing the blaze. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Highway 49 near Sims Road

Highway 49 near Sims Road 37.891112, -120.445304 Sims Road, Jamestown, CA, United States (Directions)
