Flood Warning Continues Inside Of Yosemite National Park

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Merced River at the Pohono Bridge, inside of Yosemite National Park.

Warm temperatures have been melting the high mountain snowpack and increasing the river flows.

The Flood Warning will remain in effect until early Tuesday morning, as minor flooding is forecast.

At 9 AM PDT Sunday, the stage was 8.7 feet.

Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

At 10.0 feet, the western portion of the North Pines Campground, located at the east end of Yosemite Valley between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek, begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage last night to a crest of 10.3 feet.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.2 feet on 06/09/1978.

It will fall below flood stage this morning.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this morning at 10 AM.