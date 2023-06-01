Update: Fire In Jamestown

Vegetation fire in Jamestown near Hurst Ranch View Photo

Update at 3:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Hurst Fire burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The flames broke out just after 2:30 p.m. in the 17400 block of Highway 108, between High School and Bell Mooney roads. The flames spread was stopped at an estimated one acre in size. A small crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the grass fire is under investigation.

Original post at 3 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a blaze near Hurst Ranch in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, dubbed the Hurst Fire.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is in the 17400 block of Highway 108, between High School and Bell Mooney roads. It is one acre in size and burning in grass. There is no word on the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.