Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation Fire in Copperopolis View Photo

Update at 2:15 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward rate of the Basket Fire burning in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore. She updates that the fire’s size was estimated at a half acre and that it ignited in the grass. There is no word on what sparked the fire. Kilgore added that a small crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours.

Update at 2:05 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the vegetation fire dubbed the “Basket Fire” is a half acre in size.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters and air resources are heading to the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County for a report of a vegetation fire.

CAL Fire reports that it is in the 2700 block of Basket Land near Bow Drive at the northwest end of Lake Tulloch. The flames ignited in the grass. There is no word on the size of the blaze, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.