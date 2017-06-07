Update: Solo-vehicle Crash On HWY 108/120 Slows Traffic

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 1:10 p.m.: The CHP report there are minor injuries in the crash. Officers have shut down one of the westbound lanes so a tow crew can remove the wreckage and debris. There is no estimated time given as to when the lane will reopen.

Original post at 12:50 p.m.: Knights Ferry, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 108/120 at the intersection of Tulloch Road. The CHP reports the vehicle rolled over, landing on its side in the grassy section between the four lane highway near Knights Ferry. Additionally, the vehicle has major front end damage and is smoking.

An ambulance has been called to the scene but there are no details on injuries. Motorists in the area will want to use caution and slow down as there is plenty of emergency responders and equipment in the area. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic