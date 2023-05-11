Weekend Heat Advisory For The Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley, starting at noon on Saturday and continuing until 8 PM Monday.

High temperatures ranging from 94 to 99 degrees are expected.

The hot temperatures will impact those who are new to the area, as well as heat sensitive groups. Heat related illnesses are possible if precautions are not taken.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.