Celebrate The Fourth On Highway 4 In Arnold

The Greater Arnold Business Association will host the 37th Annual Arnold Independence Day Parade this Saturday, July 1st, starting at 10 a.m. on Highway 4 in Arnold.

Parade Chairman Linda Baker was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This patriotic celebration draws an exuberant crowd, numbering eight thousand to ten thousand, along Highway 4 in downtown Arnold.

Entry categories include floats, marching units, auto groups, auto individual, equestrian, fire trucks, family groups, youth floats and individual, club or service organization, youth individuals, and local business floats. The parade typically lasts a little over an hour.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Celebrate the Fourth on Highway 4”.

The Ebbett’s Pass Lions Club will serve an all you can eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 am in an open parking lot on the east end of town.

The ‘Firecracker Mile’ foot race will take place before the parade. This run used to take place before the parade during the 1980’s but went away. According to Baker, after a near thirty year hiatus, the Hazel Fisher Parents Club is brought it back last year. All ages are welcome to run.

The Greater Arnold Business Association is a non-profit association of businesses in the greater Arnold area, working together for the betterment of the business community, its residents and visitors.

Call 209-795-5600 with any questions.

