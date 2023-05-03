 “District of Distinction” Awarded To Groveland Community Services District

Groveland Community Services District View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District is recognized for its sound fiscal management policies and practices in district operations.

The district has received “District of Distinction” accreditation from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF). It is an independent, non-profit organization that promotes good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.

“SDLF provides an independent audit review of the last three years of the district’s operations to ensure prudent fiscal practices,” said Neil McCormick, SDLF Chief Executive Officer.

Those who review the audits are committee members who volunteer from the special district community; among them are district controllers, directors of finance and certified general managers.

The district’s board of directors and executive staff must also show proof of educational training in public governance and compliance with ethics and harassment prevention training. Additionally, their website must include a posting of transparency requirements to obtain recognition. Those included election procedures and deadlines, posted board meeting schedules and agendas, the current district budget, the most recent financial audit, and a list of compensation of board members and staff, or a link to the State Controller’s webpage with the data.