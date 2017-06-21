Quantcast
help information
Clear
103.5 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Pile Up On Highway 49

CHP Patrol Car Logo
CHP Patrol Car Logo Photo Icon Enlarge
06/21/2017 11:01 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 11 a.m.: The CHP has updated a pile up on Highway 49 in Sonora to six vehicles instead of five. The vehicles collided at the Pedro Y just before the lights at the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection blocking the southbound lane. The CHP now reports that tow crews have removed the wreckage and the roadway is cleared. One person was taken to Sonora Regional Medical Center for treatment but there is no word on their condition. Fire personnel was directing one-way traffic control for about an hour.

Original post at 10:15 a.m.: Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a five-vehicle pile up on Highway 49 in Sonora.

The vehicles collided at the Pedro Y just before the lights at the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection. The wreckage is blocking the southbound lane of the highway and fire personnel is directing one-way traffic control. There is no word on injuries but an ambulance has been called to the scene. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Highway 49 Near Parrotts Ferry Road

loading map - please wait...

Highway 49 Near Parrotts Ferry Road 38.013916, -120.395393 Pesce Way, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.