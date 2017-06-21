Update: Pile Up On Highway 49

CHP Patrol Car Logo Enlarge

Update at 11 a.m.: The CHP has updated a pile up on Highway 49 in Sonora to six vehicles instead of five. The vehicles collided at the Pedro Y just before the lights at the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection blocking the southbound lane. The CHP now reports that tow crews have removed the wreckage and the roadway is cleared. One person was taken to Sonora Regional Medical Center for treatment but there is no word on their condition. Fire personnel was directing one-way traffic control for about an hour.

Original post at 10:15 a.m.: Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a five-vehicle pile up on Highway 49 in Sonora.

The vehicles collided at the Pedro Y just before the lights at the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection. The wreckage is blocking the southbound lane of the highway and fire personnel is directing one-way traffic control. There is no word on injuries but an ambulance has been called to the scene. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

