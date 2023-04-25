Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 3:35 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out along Quail Lane near Woodhouse Mine Road, north of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the flames were moving at a moderate rate of speed in grass and brush. A small crew will remain on the scene working towards full containment and then mopping up. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 3:15 p.m.: West Point, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a one-acre vegetation fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County. The blaze is located on Quail Lane near Woodhouse Mine Road, north of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the flames are moving at a moderate rate of speed in grass and brush. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

