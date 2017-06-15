Heat Advisory Issued For The Mother Lode

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from noon on Saturday through 8 PM Tuesday.

High temperatures in the Mother Lode will be well into the 90’s and low 100’s over the weekend into early next week.

High temperatures in the Central Valley will be near 100 degrees on Friday. The highs will then range from 100 to 110 degrees on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight low temperatures in the Mother Lode and the Central Valley will range from the sixties and seventies over the weekend, warming mostly into the seventies early next week.

This extended heat event will increase heat related illnesses for those who are exposed to prolonged heat, especially the elderly, children and other sensitive groups without air conditioning.

There will be heat stress to livestock with limited relief from the heat during the overnight hours.

Additionally, the Merced River at Pohono Bridge in Yosemite National Park is expected to reach Flood stage this Sunday night.

The combination of above normal temperatures and rapidly melting snow over the higher elevations of the Sierra during the next several days, will bring an increase in water levels and flows along rivers and streams. The area waterways are running very cold and fast, increasing the risk for hypothermia and the probability for water rescues.

The California-Nevada River Forecast Center is forecasting the upper Merced River in Yosemite National Park to peak near or slightly above Flood stage at Pohono Bridge by late Sunday night.

The heat is expected to gradually subside later next week.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. Very hot temperatures can create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Written by Mark Truppner.