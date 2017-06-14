Columbia Aircraft Assist In Mariposa County Fire

Coulterville, CA — Ground and air resources including a Columbia helicopter are battling a vegetation fire in Mariposa County.

The flames broke out along Cuneo Road near Priest Coulterville Road in the Coulterville area east of Highway 49. Cal Fire Mariposa County dispatch reports the fire is three to five acres and the forward progress has been stopped. Additionally, no structures were threatened and some resources, including the Columbia helicopter, have been released from the scene. Dispatch reports a crew will remain on scene for a couple of hours mopping up.

loading map - please wait... Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript! → more information

Written by Tracey Petersen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.