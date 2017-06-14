Columbia Aircraft Assist In Mariposa County Fire

Coulterville, CA — Ground and air resources including a Columbia helicopter are battling a vegetation fire in Mariposa County.
The flames broke out along Cuneo Road near Priest Coulterville Road in the Coulterville area east of Highway 49. Cal Fire Mariposa County dispatch reports the fire is three to five acres and the forward progress has been stopped. Additionally, no structures were threatened and some resources, including the Columbia helicopter, have been released from the scene. Dispatch reports a crew will remain on scene for a couple of hours mopping up.
