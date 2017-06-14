Quantcast
help information
Clear
74.5 ° F
Full Weather

Columbia Aircraft Assist In Mariposa County Fire

Columbia helicopter 404 assist in Mariposa County Fire
Columbia helicopter 404 assist in Mariposa County Fire Photo Icon View Slideshow
(4 Photos)
06/14/2017 8:43 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Coulterville, CA — Ground and air resources including a Columbia helicopter are battling a vegetation fire in Mariposa County.

The flames broke out along Cuneo Road near Priest Coulterville Road in the Coulterville area east of Highway 49. Cal Fire Mariposa County dispatch reports the fire is three to five acres and the forward progress has been stopped. Additionally, no structures were threatened and some resources, including the Columbia helicopter, have been released from the scene. Dispatch reports a crew will remain on scene for a couple of hours mopping up.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Cuneo Road, Coulterville, CA

loading map - please wait...

Cuneo Road, Coulterville, CA 37.746863, -120.188413 Cuneo Road, Coulterville, CA, United States (Directions)

 

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.