Cope Will Talk About State Of Economy

Sonora, CA — Local efforts to attract and retain businesses will be discussed by Tuolumne County’s Economic Development Authority Director.
Larry Cope will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He will talk about the current state of the local economy and what sectors are poised for growth. Other topics will include the state of the forest products industry, the latest on the Innovation Lab at the former Tuolumne General Hospital campus and efforts to attract and retain businesses.
He will also talk about how his budget will change next year, as Cope and the TCEDA will no longer oversee the Central Sierra Economic Development District.