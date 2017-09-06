Early Morning Highway 108 Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — Emergency crews responded to an earlier morning crash in which the vehicle caught on fire.

The CHP reports that it happened just before 3:30am on Highway 108 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. A Lexus reportedly went off the road and hit a hill, and then caught on fire. The CHP reports that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Some of the emergency officials still remain on scene, so be prepared for activity.

