Update: Air Resources Battling Blaze In Mariposa County Called Back

Update at 1:40 p.m.: Cal Fire reports that the fire is contained and all air resources have been called back to base. The flames broke out along Lake McClure Road near Haul Road and grew to around 3 to 5 acres. No structures were threatened. An engine remains on scene mopping up.
Original post at 1:10 p.m.: Mariposa, CA — Columbia Air Resources are helping to battle a vegetation fire in Mariposa County near the Exchequer Dam.
The flames broke out along Lake McClure Road near Haul Road. Cal Fire reports the blaze is 3 to 5 acres. No structures are reported to be threatened. There are two engines on the scene and five responding. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.
