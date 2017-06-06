Update: Power Back On In Tuolumne County

Update at 1:35 p.m.: The power has been restored to nearly all 349 PG&E customers in the Tuolumne City area without power since just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The company reports three customers remain without electricity and their estimated repair time is 3:30 p.m. Crews found a broke pole at the scene, which is off Tuolumne Road North along Old Buchanan Mine Road, Ponderaosa Way, Canyonview Drive and Rainbow Road.
