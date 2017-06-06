Update: Power Back On In Tuolumne County

Power Outage Tuolumne City area Enlarge

Update at 1:35 p.m.: The power has been restored to nearly all 349 PG&E customers in the Tuolumne City area without power since just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The company reports three customers remain without electricity and their estimated repair time is 3:30 p.m. Crews found a broke pole at the scene, which is off Tuolumne Road North along Old Buchanan Mine Road, Ponderaosa Way, Canyonview Drive and Rainbow Road.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Tuolumne City, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Tuolumne City area. The outage is impacting some 349 customers off Tuolumne Road North along Old Buchanan Mine Road, Ponderaosa Way, Canyonview Drive and Rainbow Road. The company reports a broken power pole in the area. A crew is on site working to restore power, which the estimate will be within the hours.

Written by Tracey Petersen.