Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Valley Springs, CA — Firefighters and Columbia air have extinguished a grass fire in Valley Springs. Cal Fire reports the flames were contained at 7.4 acres. The fire broke out along Gillam Road and Paloma Road. Cal Fire reports no structures were threatened. Crews were able to knock down the flames in about an hour. Cal fire reports an engine remains on scene mopping up for the next hour.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

