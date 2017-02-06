Update: Vegetation Fire In Sonora Exstiguished

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Update at 3:30 p.m.: Cal Fire indicates that a vegetation fire in the 14000 block of Blue Bell Road West in Sonora has been contained at an acre and a half. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. A small crew will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 3:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighters and Columbia Air are battling a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County. Cal Fire reports it is a half acre in size burning along the 14000 block of Blue Bell West between Butter Cup Circle and Our Lane in the Sonora area. No structures are threatened at this time,according to dispatch. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.