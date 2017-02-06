Update: Vegetation Fire In Sonora Exstiguished

Update at 3:30 p.m.: Cal Fire indicates that a vegetation fire in the 14000 block of Blue Bell Road West in Sonora has been contained at an acre and a half. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. A small crew will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour.
Original post at 3:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighters and Columbia Air are battling a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County. Cal Fire reports it is a half acre in size burning along the 14000 block of Blue Bell West between Butter Cup Circle and Our Lane in the Sonora area. No structures are threatened at this time,according to dispatch. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.
