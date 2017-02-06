Sonora’s Certified Farmer’s Market Is Back

Sonora Farmers Market Enlarge

With sunshine, warm temperatures and the calendar reading June, the Sonora Certified Farmers Market is back each Saturday morning through October 14th.

Erin O’Hare, City of Sonora Farmer’s Market Supervisor for the past ten years, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

O’Hare, said that the Sonora Certified Farmers market runs every Saturday morning 7:30 – 11:30 AM.

For the consumer, the term “certified” means that the farmer is selling his or her food directly to those attending the market. If a market isn’t certified, it could mean that the seller bought the food from a farmer for resale. The purchaser isn’t necessarily assured of the foods origin.

Craft booths can also be found at the Farmers Market. O’Hare said that the City requires that all crafts sold, are made directly by those who are doing the selling.

The Farmer’s Market is located on Theall and Stewart Street in Downtown Sonora.

O’Hare reminds the public that no one is allowed to bring pets, which includes everything from dogs to birds. That rule is per the Health Department. Since dogs and other animals were popular in the past, O’Hare continues to ask the public to please adhere to the new rule. Alcohol is also not allowed

Information regarding the City of Sonora’s Certified Farmer’s Market can be found at (209) 532-7725.

Written by Mark Truppner.