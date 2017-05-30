Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County False Alarm

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Update at 2:55 p.m.: Cal Fire has determined the possible vegetation fire on Rawhide Road near Peppermint Creek Road in the Jamestown area was a debris burn not a wildfire. All aircraft and resources have returned to base. A reminder that it is a permissive burn day today. To find out if it is a permissive burn day just go to myMotherlode.com’s home page and view the current conditions box where it is updated daily.

Original post at 2:40 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Firefighters and Columbia aircraft are heading to a possible vegetation fire on Rawhide Road near Peppermint Creek Road in the Jamestown area. There is no word on size or rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

