Royal Flush Crapper Derby Returns This Saturday

In less than four years, outhouse racing has quickly become well associated with the foothill town of Twain Harte.

Mike Lawrence and Terry Northcutt of the Twain Harte Rotary were Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

After a successful debut three years ago, the 4th Annual Royal Flush Crapper Derby and Craft Fair returns to Twain Harte this Saturday June 3rd, from 9 AM through 4 PM.

Spokesperson Lawrence explains how it all began, “Twain Harte had been hit hard by the economic recession and the lack of snow during the winter. We wanted to do something new.. something that would bring the crowds back to our beautiful town.”

Northcutt said, “We wanted to do something completely different. No poker race or golf tournament. We knew there could be very little more original, unique and fun than to hold outhouse races. And the result? Enthusiastic crowds and a fun annual event.”

This year, the entire day will be filled with numerous events, music, crafts, food and the races.

The majority of the events take place in and near Eproson Park and it’s a fundraiser for Twain Harte Rotary.

During the day, there will be a Toilet Seat Toss, Tot Pot races and other children’s activities.

Numerous vendors will be on hand and live music will fill the air.

During the main event, two outhouses at a time will race throughout the day until a winner is crowned during an afternoon ceremony.

The Rotary is accepting a few last minute vendors and outhouse entries.

Outhouse racing teams consist of a driver (or rider) and two pushers. Race rules and outhouse specifications are located on www.twainharterotary.com, their event listing is here.

You can also call 209-481-5790 or 209-352-1753.

Written by Mark Truppner.