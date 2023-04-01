Clear
One Final Snowfall?

By Mark Truppner
Snow on Sierra Nevada Mountains from Bear Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Sunday until 8 AM Monday.

Snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada during this time. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The snow levels will range from 4,000 to 6,000 feet on Sunday afternoon. This will lower down to 2,000 to 3,000 feet by Monday morning.

The total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation, will range between three to eight inches.

Minor accumulations is possible in the foothills above 2,000 feet, by Monday morning.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five mph.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Currently there are no chain, snow tire or four wheel drive restrictions on Highways 108 up to the winter closure date at Sno Park. There are also no restriction on Highway 4 up to the closure gate at Lake Alpine. Additionally, there are no restrictions on Highway 120 up to winter closure gate at Crane Flat. Finally, there are no restrictions on Highway 88.

