CHP’s Maximum Enforcement This Holiday Weekend

Highway 4 Traffic Enlarge

While many Mother Lode residents enjoy the unofficial start of Summer this Memorial Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol will be out in full force in both Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

C.H.P. Officer and Spokesperson Toby Butzler of the Calaveras County office, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The C.H.P. labels this weekend, the first “Maximum Enforcement Period” of the warm weather months for 2017.

There will be a variety of tourists arriving in the area this weekend, using vehicles ranging from motorcycles to motorhomes.

Specific attention will be paid to those not obeying the speed limit, distracted driving, those suspected of driving under the influence and those who are not wearing their seat-belts.

Butzler says all officers will be on the lookout for any type of erratic driving from any two-wheeler, four wheeler or even eighteen wheeler.

Ebbetts Pass, Sonora Pass and Tioga Pass, all remain closed.

The final word from the C.H.P. … drive safe and buckle up.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard each weekday morning on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 AM.

Written by Mark Truppner.