Update: Two-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic In Jamestown

Update at 4:20 p.m.: Highway 108 has completely reopened and traffic is moving freely once again. (See crash details below.)

Update at 4 p.m.: The CHP reports minor injuries in the crash. CHP officers continue to direct one-way traffic control on Highway 108. Traffic is backed up in the area as tow crews work to remove the wreckage blocking the eastbound lane.

Original post at 3:15 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a head-on wreck that has one person trapped in their vehicle and traffic backed up in both directions on Highway 108 in Jamestown.

The CHP reports a Honda Civic and a Pontiac sedan hit head-on on the highway near Main Street in front of the Chevron Gas Station. The sedan’s front end sustained major damage and the door was stuck shut not allowing a person to get out of the vehicle. Two people were taken by ambulance to Sonora Regional Medical Center but there are no details on their conditions.

Officers are directing one-lane traffic as the eastbound lane is blocked by the wreckage. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

